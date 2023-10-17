Sam Hunt’s a fan of tour openers Brett Young and Lily Rose

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sam Hunt has a great deal of appreciation for Brett Young and Lily Rose, both of whom will return as openers for his Outskirts Tour 2024. He’s a fan of Lily, and Brett’s a longtime friend.

“I’ve known [Brett] from way back when we were all just writing songs and running around town,” shares Sam. “His circle of folks he ran around with and the group that I ran around with, we crossed paths quite a bit.”

Lily, on the other hand, is someone who was introduced to him by Seth England, CEO of Big Loud, where Lily is signed.

“[Seth] introduced me to her music and she [talked] about having played some of our songs back when Montevallo came out in the little coffee shops,” Sam recounts. “[Lily] just showed a real appreciation for what I’ve done musically. And she’s just a really great soul and she has a great fan base and she’s just doing her thing and she’s an original.”

Tickets for the Outskirts Tour 2024 go on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. local time, with presale starting Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m.

For a full list of dates, visit Sam’s website.

Sam’s now top 40 on the country charts with his new single, “Outskirts.”

