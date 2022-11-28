Sam Hunt’s ready to “Start Nowhere” unleashing new music

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Fresh off his recent number one with Ingrid Andress, “Wishful Drinking,” and with “Water Under the Bridge” now in the top-25, Sam Hunt‘s unleashing new music.

“It’s called ‘Start Nowhere,’” he says of his latest track. “It’s a song about going home.”

“I’ve just spent the last several days putting together a music video for it,” he adds, “and it’s all these clips — all these VHS clips — of my family and I growing up. So that was fun.”

It’s a tune the Georgia native believes is perfect for the kickoff of the holiday season.

“That’s why I wanted to go ahead and get it out,” he explains. “It’s nostalgic and it seems like culturally, we’re longing for a simpler time right now, as crazy as the world has been.”

“And this sort of feels like the simple time[s] past,” he continues, “just real family-oriented and just the VHS thing, and it’s just pretty cool.”

While Sam’s not quite ready to put out a full-fledged follow-up to 2020’s Southside, he says he does have quite a few songs he finished over the pandemic he’s hoping to record and put out in the not-so-distant future.

