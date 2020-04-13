Sam Hunt's "Southside" reaches the top five on "Billboard" 200

MCA Nashville

MCA NashvilleSam Hunt's Southside is heading north with its top-five debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Southside, which dropped on April 3, has landed in the number five slot on the all-genre chart. According to Billboard, the project earned 46,000 equivalent album units in its first week across album sales and streaming platforms.

Hunt's sophomore effort makes for the third-biggest streaming week for a country album, behind Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get and Gene Autry's holiday favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Other Christmas Classics.

Sam's 2014 debut album, Montevallo, also appeared on the Billboard 200 at number three.

The superstar launched Southside with the lead single and sixth number one, "Kinfolks." His current radio release off the project is "Hard to Forget," which samples Webb Pierce's 1953 hit, "There Stands the Glass."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



