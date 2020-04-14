Sam Hunt's Summerfest show rescheduled for September 4

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesThe first rescheduled Summerfest show has been announced.

Sam Hunt will now take the stage at the American Family Insurance Ampitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as part of the festival on September 4. Summerfest was originally supposed to take place June 24-July 5, with Sam's show scheduled on June 26, but was moved to September in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sam will appear with opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest as part of his Southside Summer Tour. The singer announced yesterday that he was moving the launch of his tour to July 10 "out of an abundance of caution for fans, crew and venue staff" as the country continues to practice social distancing to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.

The Southside Tour will now begin on July 10 in Bangor, Maine and is slated to wrap in Alpharetta, Georgia on October 10.

Tickets purchased for the original June show at Summerfest will be honored at the September 4 date.

Summerfest is currently scheduled to take place over the course of three weekends: September 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.