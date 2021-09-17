Sam Smith and Summer Walker release uplifting “You Will Be Found” from ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Interscope Records

Sam Smith and Summer Walker add a heartfelt touch to “You Will Be Found” for the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack.

Sam’s signature falsetto voice shines on the uplifting lyrics, while Summer provides gentle harmonies. The chorus proclaims, “So let the sun come streaming in/’Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again/Lift your head and look around/You will be found.”

The beloved song comes at the end of Act I of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which has been adapted into a film starring Ben Platt, reprising his role as the titular character. It also stars Julianne Moore, Amy Adams and others.

Dear Evan Hansen is set for release on September 24, the same day as its soundtrack.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.