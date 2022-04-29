“Same Beer Different Problem”: Darius Rucker tunes out the hectic modern world with his upbeat new song

Capitol Records Nashville

Darius Rucker brings his signature, lighthearted brand of country to a new tune today, releasing a quip-filled new song called “Same Beer Different Problem.”

While the modern world looks a whole lot different than it used to, there’s a classic fix that always helps ease the pain: An ice-cold beer. That’s the message behind Darius’ new song, which he co-wrote with — among others — Old Dominion band mate Brad Tursi.

“Granny’s eatin’ gummies, mama’s online / All I know for sure is we’ve all lost our minds / A little bit funny, a lotta bit strange / But at the end of the day / It’s the same beer, different problem,” Darius sings as he heads into the sing-a-long chorus.

“The line, ‘A little bit funny, a lotta bit strange’ really sums up the message of this song,” Darius explains, “and all of the things that make you shake your head these days. We had so much as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world.”

Fans will have plenty of chances to hear the new song live this year: The singer’s annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert returns to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in June, followed quickly by his headlining CMA Fest performance.

Darius is also headed home to Charleston, South Carolina this fall, where he’ll launch his inaugural Riverfront Revival Festival. He’s performing a headlining set at the event, and Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen and more will join the lineup.

