“Same Boat”: Zac Brown Band dropping new single on Friday

Zac Brown Band are on the “Same Boat” with their new single.

The Grammy-winning group are set to release the track on Friday, marking the first time the band reunited in the studio since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Described as an “uplifting” number, “Same Boat” follows the 2020 single “The Man Who Loves You the Most” — which reached the top 25 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart — and is the first single under the band’s new label home, Warner Music Nashville.

“‘Same Boat’ is really about the human condition,” explains frontman Zac Brown, who co-wrote the tune. “It’s about how we all go through the same things, all together. It is a chance to be able to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy. You don’t know what it’s like to walk around in someone else’s shoes. We’re all human beings. Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other.”

The band will set out on The Comeback Tour in August, culminating with a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 17.

