“Same Boat”: Zac Brown Band preach unity in their uplifting new single

Zac Brown Band has put out their first single since 2020’s “The Man Who Loves You the Most,” and it’s an uptempo reminder to treat all people with compassion and care.

“Same Boat,” which arrived on Friday, was co-written by ZBB frontman Zac Brown along with Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.

“[Same Boat] is really about the human condition,” Zac explains of the song’s inspirations. “It’s about how we all go through the same things, all together. It is a chance to remind people to be positive, be good to each other and show empathy. You don’t know what it’s like to walk around in someone else’s shoes. Let’s spread some love around and show kindness to each other.”

As well as being the first song to come from ZBB this year, “Same Boat” is also the first song they’ve released since signing their new label deal with Warner Music Nashville.

Zac Brown Band is poised to hit the road late this summer. After canceling their 2020 tour dates amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be back with a 23-stop run called The Comeback Tour, which culminates on October 17 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

