Sample all the shades of 'Nightfall,' as Little Big Town's ninth album arrives on Friday

Capitol Nashville Little Big Town's ninth studio album, Nightfall, arrives on Friday, bringing with it the band's Grammy-nominated "The Daughters," as well as its lead single, "Over Drinking."

You can expect many more shades of Nightfall on the thirteen-track collection, Karen Fairchild teases.

"I think all the things that you think of when you think about Nightfall [are on the record]," she tells ABC Audio, "whether it's the romantic side of nighttime and the stars, and just all the good things that can happen at night."

"[There] also comes the loneliness sometimes of nighttime," she adds, "the party aspect of nighttime. So it kind of takes you through lots of moments."

The foursome confronts some difficult topics on their first self-produced album as well.

"We also can't help but write about current situations, not political ones, but just like the division in the country, the things that people seem to be struggling with," Karen explains. "The human condition, like we wrote a lot about that. Like '[The] Daughters' kind of leads you to other songs on the record, like 'Sugar Coat' and 'Problem Child.'"

Karen, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet also kick off their Nightfall Tour on Thursday with a show at New York City's legendary Carnegie Hall. On Friday and Saturday, they continue their stint in the Big Apple, headlining the iconic Apollo Theater.

