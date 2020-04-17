Sam’s Club Offers Hero Shopping Hours!

In a move to help out the essential workers who are continuing to work through the coronavirus pandemic, Sam’s Club has begun “Hero Shopping Hours” to medical employees! This is so cool; Starting Sunday healthcare workers can shop whether they have a membership or not from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The initiative became a nationwide thing after several managers opened their doors to healthcare workers and first responders at individual stores. The Hero Hours will continue at Sam’s Club until further notice. Happy shopping and thank you for all you do!