San Francisco Public Works Official in Charge of Cleaning up the Filthy Streets arrested by FBI

The head of San Francisco Public Works, which is in charge of cleaning up the city’s feces-filled streets, has been arrested by the FBI on suspicion of public corruption.

San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru was arrested this week alongside Nick Bovis, the owner of a popular sports bar in Fisherman’s Wharf, Lefty O-Doul’s. Sources told NBC Bay Area that Nuru was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes for airport concession contracts. The schemes involved an envelope of cash, fraudulent city contracts, improper gifts from a Chinese developer and a $2,000 bottle of wine, according to authorities.

“Mr Clean may not be so clean” according to the FBI and four mayors allegedly ignored bright red flags about his performance for decades.

In the early 2000s, Nuru was accused by Public Works whistle blowers of misappropriating public funds and replacing city workers with employees from a nonprofit he previously led.

Both Nuru and Bovis were released on bond following their arrest.

As the top official in charge of the $312 million city public works budget since 2012, Nuru was tasked with cleaning up San Francisco streets, which critics note remain cluttered with feces, trash and used needles amid a homelessness crisis.