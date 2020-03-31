Sara Evans is "Born to Fly" with new memoir

Howard Books

Howard BooksSara Evans has found another way to share her life journey.

The "Suds in the Bucket" singer is set to release a memoir about her life and career later this year. Titled Born to Fly, the book finds Sara telling never-before-told stories about her country music career and life in the limelight.

She'll also share insight and tips on topics including motherhood and marriage, as well as how fans can find their own purpose in life.

The book gets its name from her 2000 breakthrough album, which features such hits as the title track, "Saints & Angels," "I Could Not Ask for More," and "I Keep Looking."

Born to Fly is expected to be released September 8 through the Simon & Schuster imprint, Howard Books.

“I am so excited to release my memoir this year. With 2020 being the twentieth anniversary of my Born to Fly album release, which was such a pivotal project for me and my career on so many levels, this book really brings everything full circle," Sara says. "I am so proud of how it all came together and can’t wait to share it with everyone."

Sara will also release her 10th studio album, Copy That, on May 15 via her own label, Born to Fly Records.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.