Sara Evans shares a moment with Dolly Parton on "Pink"

Even with multiple number ones, as well as CMA and ACM Awards to her credit, Sara Evans is still checking goals off her bucket list. The latest? A collaboration with Dolly Parton.

Both Sara and Dolly are featured on “Pink,” alongside Rita Wilson, Monica, and Jordan Sparks. Co-written and produced by Victoria Shaw — who wrote “The River” for Garth Brooks — the cross-genre effort aims to raise awareness and money for breast cancer through the Susan G. Komen organization.

“I was so honored to be asked to sing a part on it,” Sara tells ABC Audio. “So I went in the studio and Victoria Shaw was in there with her producer/engineer, and they just kind of directed me on what lines they wanted me to sing on. And when I heard the finished product, I was just absolutely blown away.”

“And also, it’s amazing to be on a song with Dolly Parton, which I’ve never done before…” Sara adds. “It’s a beautiful song.

Sara’s most recent encounter with the legend came almost exactly a year ago.

“My major Dolly moment was this past CMA Awards, when I was a part of the opening with all the females,” she recalls. “And we’re in the green room the day before for rehearsal, and I look over and Dolly Parton is singing ‘Born to Fly’ with me.”

“It was one of those moments where I was like, ‘I really wish my mom was here,'” Sara continues. “And I was texting her the whole time and sending her pictures of Dolly. And she just couldn’t believe it.”

Earlier this year, Sara released both her autobiography, Born to Fly, and her covers album, Copy That. Next month, she stars in A Nashville Christmas Carol on Hallmark.





