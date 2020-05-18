Sara Evans shows off "different sides of [her] musical personality" on the daring 'Copy That'

LOWFIELD

You can experience a different side of Sara Evans on her new album, Copy That, as the 2005 ACM Top Female Vocalist covers a somewhat unexpected group of artists, including The Pretenders, John Mayer, Dexy's Midnight Runners, Poco, Chicago, and Fleetwood Mac.

Part of the reason for the Missouri native's rather interesting choices is that she's something of an expert at cover tunes, since she's been doing it practically her whole life, having grown up singing in her family's band.

"It's always been one of my favorite things," Sara tells ABC Audio, "is to pick those and to try to choose something that nobody would expect and that nobody would attempt and that nobody has done."

"And so all of these songs that we chose, I kept Googling and trying to see if anybody else has ever tried to cover "Come On Eileen" Or "My Sharona," she explains.

Copy That is also a chance for the artist known for hits like "Born to Fly," "Suds in the Bucket," and "A Little Bit Stronger" to show off her versatility.

"I also wanted to show people that I'm so much more than just the singles they've heard on the radio," Sara adds. "And I always say that to really know an artist, you've got to go deep within their catalog of music."

"You can't judge John Mayer just on 'Your Body Is a Wonderland,'" she continues. "If you go deep into his stuff, you're like, 'He is phenomenal.' So that's what I wanted people to see, just other sides of my musical personality."

If you're looking for something more traditional, Sara also takes on "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" and "She's Got You," and duets with Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet on "Whenever I Call You Friend."

