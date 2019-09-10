Sarah and Todd Palin File for Divorce

The former first family of Alaska is breaking up. According to divorce papers, Sarah and Todd Palin’s marriage is over.

In the court documents, Todd Palin cites incompatibility of temperament as a couple. That is similar to “irreconcilable differences.”

The Palin family became well known after then Governor Sarah Palin was tapped to be John McCain’s Vice Presidential running mate in 2008.

Todd Palin files for divorce from former Alaska governor and vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palinhttps://t.co/dEr6sKyUTu pic.twitter.com/00t2ZuYCDl — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) September 9, 2019

A couple of years ago the oldest Palin son was accused of beating up his father.

The Palins, married for 31 years, have asked for joint custody of young est son, 11-year-old Trig.

Sarah Palin, 55, was elected governor of Alaska in 2006.

The marriage of Sarah and Todd, a commercial fisherman, snowmachine racer and oil field worker, was frequently on display in TV interviews, reality shows, books and other media appearances.

Palin resigned as governor in 2009.