Live performances from the Grand Ole Opry stage have aired EVERY Saturday night for over 90-years, and COVID-19 couldn’t stop the tradition.

This Saturday (May 30) will be the Opry’s 4,926th consecutive Saturday night broadcast, and crowd-less one since mid-March, with featured performances by Chris Young, Chris Janson, and Brett Young.

The one-hour show will air live on on Saturday May 30 Circle’s Facebook and YouTube at 7:30PM.