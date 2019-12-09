Saudi Gunman Reportedly Watched Mass Shooting Videos before Florida Shooting

The social media posts by the now dead mass shooter at the NAB in Pensacola, he “hated” America.

Authorities are investigating the shooting at the Pensacola naval airbase that left three people dead and eight wounded as a possible act of terrorism.

A Saudi pilot training at Pensacola’s Naval Aviation Schools Command was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during the rampage Friday.

Second Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force was the sole shooter, armed with a legally purchased 9mm Glock handgun and several extra magazines, and no arrests have been made in the case, FBI special agent in charge Rachel Rojas said Sunday.

Rojas also said investigators were still trying to determine a motive for Friday’s attack.

“We work, as we do with most active shooter investigations, with the presumption that this was an act of terrorism,” Rojas said at a Sunday news conference. However, she said the “investigation has not led us to any information that indicated any credible threat to our community.”

Rojas said investigators were probing whether the shooter acted alone or within a network or whether “any possible ideology” prompted the attack.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called the shooter somebody with “deep-seated hatred for the United States,” who should have been vetted by both the American and Saudi militaries.

Hours before the shooting, tweets purportedly written by the suspect railed against the United States for its support of Israel and for stationing troops at bases in Saudi Arabia. Rojas declined to confirm the tweets came from the Saudi military trainee.

The Associated Press reported one of the three students who attended the dinner later recorded video outside the building while the shooting was taking place. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, AP reported, citing a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities.

The pistol used in the shooting was purchased “legally and lawfully” in Florida through a process that was open to “any foreign national,” Rojas said.

“That’s a federal loophole that he took advantage of,” said DeSantis, adding that he would urge President Donald Trump and other federal decision makers to change policies that allow foreign nationals to arm themselves.

Under U.S. code, foreign nationals who have been lawfully admitted to the U.S. can purchase and possess a gun under a few specific conditions:

If they were admitted to the U.S. for lawful hunting or sporting purposes or if they are in possession of a U.S.-issued hunting license or permit

If they are an official representative of a foreign government who is accredited with the U.S. government; if they are accredited with a government-partnered international organization headquartered in the U.S.; or if they are in transit to or from a country where they are accredited

If they are an official of a foreign government or a distinguished foreign visitor as designated by the U.S. Department of State

If they are a foreign law enforcement officer of a friendly foreign government entering the U.S. on official law enforcement business

The FBI is investigating classmates’ claims that Alshamrani watched mass shooting videos in front of friends at his home just days before the deadly attack at Naval Air Base Pensacola.

They believe it served as a way of psyching himself up.

The FBI now poring through surveillance images and cell phone video from someone that recorded it nearby directly after his deadly rampage.