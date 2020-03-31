School closures in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast extend due to coronavirus

Schools district officials across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast announced on Tuesday that schools will remain closed for at least another month due to coronavirus.

Students in Palm Beach County are to continue remote learning.

Dr. Donald Fennoy, the Superintendent of Schools, said all district schools will be closed until further notice:

School districts in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties said remote learning will be extended until Friday, May 1.

 

