Fire fighters in Miami-Dade are currently on the scene of what is being called a hazmat situation at BridgePrep Academy Village Green.

The incident was reported around 11:00 am Tuesday at the school on Southwest 120th Street and 132nd Court.

Not much is known about the situation at this time, however, authorities did report six students have been transported to a local hospital as a precaution and the rest of the campus has been evacuated.

This is a developing story.