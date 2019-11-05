School resource deputy arrested on child abuse charges

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy serving as a school resource officer has been arrested for child abuse after surveillance video showed him slamming a student to the ground.
The incident occurred on Sept. 25th at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach.
The video shows Deputy Willard Miller grabbing a 15-year-old girl by the neck and slamming her to the ground.
In a press conference held on Tuesday, Sheriff Gregory Tony told reporters that he is unsure why the student was in the room or what happened before the incident, however, the response was unwarranted:
“The way the deputy responds, for whatever occurred, whatever type of verbal dialogue was going on, it makes no sense and it wasn’t necessary,” Sheriff Tony said.