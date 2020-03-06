School Security guard accidentally shoots coworker

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after an armed private school security guard accidentally shot a maintenance worker in the face.

The incident was reported Thursday at The Sagemont School in Weston.

Officials say the security guard and the maintenance worker were in the parking lot when the gun accidentally went off and struck the maintenance worker in the eye.

The security guard then drove the worker to an area hospital before notifying the police about the situation.

Not much is known about the incident at this time including the condition of the maintenance worker.

Authorities did, however, report that no charges have been pressed against the guard at this time despite the guard also not being authorized to have a gun on school property.

Legislatures passed a law requiring all public schools to have an armed police officer, guard or another employee on campus at all times after the Stoneman Douglas shooting that left 17 people dead and 17 injured, however, the ruling does not reportedly cover private schools.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.