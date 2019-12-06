Scientists “May” Have Figured out What Causes Autism

Researchers may have determined what triggers autism in children and it’s not vaccinations.

Scientists have identified a genetic mutation that, they say, causes autism and intellectual disability.

According to the study, a gene called “USP9X,” controls a network of proteins. These proteins modify cell structures that regulate how nerves communicate with each other and interpret information. Researchers say that the mutation of this process affects early postnatal brain development.

They say that it is linked to Autism Spectrum Disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Scientists say that with this new knowledge there is greater possibility of the development of treatment.

The three year study was a collaborative effort between University of Chicago, Northwestern University, University of Queensland and University of Adelaide.