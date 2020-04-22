Scientists Plan Vaccine; Research Shows “6 Feet Apart” Not Enough

Researchers at Scripps Research Institute in Jupiter say they could be one step closer to developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Douglas Bingham, the Executive VP and Site Head for the Jupiter campus, the Scripps method is the safest, as it requires such a small amount of the virus to trigger an immune response.

“The less of the virus we use and still get a neutralizing response, the less possibility of a side effect of some kind,” he says.

In order to trigger an immune response that could fight COVID-19, researchers injected rats with proteins found on the coronavirus. That triggered an immune response and helped the rats develop neutralizing antibodies that could kill off the disease.

Scientists are hoping to accomplish the same outcome in other mammals, and eventually, in humans.

The process begins when the body recognizes a virus as a foreign object and “starts making lots of different kinds of antibodies to the virus,” according to Bingham.

“Those antibodies work with other types of cells in your body to eliminate the virus,” he adds.

Although a fully developed vaccine is still likely months away, Bingham says the research makes it possible within 18 months.