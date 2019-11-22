Scientists Predict Rare Space “Outburst” of Up to 100 Meteors Tonight

It’s time to look up to the sky for a rare space show.

Scientists with the American Meteor Society say there could be an “outburst” of the alpha Monocertoid meteor shower Thursday night into early Friday morning.

The shower, which occurs annually, was most notable in 1925, 1935, 1985, and again in 1995, when its outbursts caused numerous meteors that were visible for a short time, according to the American Meteor Society.

Meteor scientists Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen explain that if this year’s alpha Monocertoid shower reaches its potential, we could see up to 100 meteors streaking across the sky between about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night and 12:10 a.m. Friday morning.