Scientists: Red Tide Returns on SW Florida Coast

According to scientists, toxic red tide has returned in the waters off of Florida’s southwest coast, after it had faded away earlier in the year following a 15-month bloom.

Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute report that samples they took from the waters off the shore of Collier County included high concentrations of the algae, in the same area with reports of dead fish and cases of respiratory irritation.

Red tide occurs naturally due to nutrients in salt water as well as an organism called a dinoflagellate. The previous bloom caused respiratory irritation in people. It also resulted in the deaths of sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.

The Institute’s red tide status report also indicates that scientists found low concentrations of red tide algae in Lee County.