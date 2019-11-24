Scott Israel Files Federal Lawsuit to Be Reinstated as Broward’s Sheriff

Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel has filed a federal complaint against Governor Ron DeSantis, after the Florida Senate voted last month not to reinstate him as sheriff.

The lawsuit seeks Israel’s reinstatement on the grounds that the state Senate’s removal decision was purely a partisan action.

According to the lawsuit, the Senate “changed the rules” to allow a “trial by ambush.” In addition, the lawsuit claims that DeSantis failed to prove any allegations of neglect of duty or incompetence to justify Israel’s removal.

Ben Kuehne, one of Israel’s lawyers, “The Senate charade was nothing more than a carefully scripted scheme to subvert Due Process by creating new allegations and presenting false facts to remove this Democrat from Sheriff of Broward County as preparations for the 2020 election are underway. The harm done to the Constitution by taking away the power of the people to elect their officials is frightening.”

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis issued an order to have Israel removed as Broward’s sheriff.

In April, a Broward Circuit judge ruled that DeSantis had acted within his authority. However, Florida Senate special master Dudley Goodlette recommended in September that Israel be reinstated.

Israel also filed paperwork last July to run for re-election as sheriff in next year’s Democratic primary.