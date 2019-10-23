Scott Israel’s Fate as Broward Sheriff to be Decided by Florida Senate Today

The fate of suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will be decided by a Florida Senate vote today around 2 pm.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 9-7 along party lines on Monday to uphold Governor Ron DeSantis’ removal of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.

Sheriff Scott Israel has been accused of bungling the response to the shooting by not effectively coordinating officers on the scene, as well as for not properly investigating threats made by the shooter before he acted.

Seventeen students and school staff were killed in the shooting by a former student, who had been expelled from the high school due to disciplinary issues.

Florida Governor Rick DeSantis, a Republican, had campaigned to remove Israel from his post during the Florida general election. DeSantis suspended Israel soon after taking office in January 2019.

The committee’s decision was divided along party lines, with Democrats, especially from Broward County, backing Sheriff Israel.

Now that the committee has recommended Israel’s removal, the full Florida Senate will vote on the matter on Wednesday.

“We didn’t understand the magnitude of the failures by law enforcement,” Ryan Petty, whose 14 year old daughter was killed in the shooting, said in testimony to the committee. “The testament to that failure is 17 dead children and teachers, 17 more with life-altering injuries — a burden we must bear forever.”

Israel’s supporters urged the Senate to reinstate him. The Sheriff was elected to office in 2012.

“Please be the body that doesn’t turn its back on the voters of Broward County,” said Patti Lynn, a backer of Israel. “Our county voted for Sheriff Scott Israel. It’s up to the voters of Broward County to remove him.”

Either way, Israel plans to run for re-election in 2020 and yesterday Governor DeSantis said if Israel wins in 2020, he will not suspend him again because the people of Broward will have spoken.