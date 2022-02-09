Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are thinking about starting a family: “It’s a conversation that’s being had”

ABC

Scotty McCreery admits that ever since he and his wife Gabi got married in 2018, they’ve been faced with constant questions about starting a family. Now, the couple is considering the idea more than ever before.

“All my uncles, it didn’t take them two minutes once we tied the knot to be asking those questions. I’m the last McCreery boy with the bloodline, so they’re all like ‘you got to carry on the name’ kind of thing,” the country singer shares.

And while the couple wanted to give themselves time between the wedding and having children to travel, Scotty reveals that the conversation of starting a family is becoming more frequent in their household.

“Those first few years, we were very much like, ‘we’re going to live our life, we’re going to travel, we’re going to do our thing.’ I think we’ve we’ve done a good amount of that now,” he describes. “So I think it’s a little less scary. It’s definitely a conversation that’s being had, I’ll say that.”

While Scotty and Gabi plan their future family, the American Idol‘s future in country music looks bright as his current single, “Damn Strait,” is climbing the top 30 on country radio. He continues on his Same Truck Tour through February 19.

