Scotty McCreery carves out quality time with his lady in “You Time,” his smitten new single

Scotty McCreery returns this week with his brand-new single, “You Time.” The song follows a busy couple as they put their demanding work schedules aside for a few hours in order to enjoy each other’s company.



That’s a real-life problem for Scotty, whose wife Gabi is a pediatric nurse. Between her hectic work life and his schedule as a busy touring and recording artist, the singer admits that the lyrics were inspired by how difficult it can be for the couple to carve out quality time together.

But instead of complaining about how hard it is to find downtime together, “You Time” is a playful ode to how much fun it is when the two lovebirds finally do get some time to themselves.

“I need a little you time, you time, red wine / Sippin’ in the moonlight / Your touch, your skin, your lips / Kissin’ on me all night,” Scotty sings in the chorus. “I ain’t tryin’ to monopolize / Your 24/7, 365 / But sometimes, I need just a little bit of me and you time…”

Of course, Scotty and Gabi — as well as many other couples throughout the world — are getting a little more “You Time” than they bargained for in 2020, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.



Scotty debuted the live version of his new single during a Ryman performance in early September. It was his first in-person, albeit socially distanced, show since the onset of the pandemic.



“You Time” is the first taste of an upcoming album from Scotty, the singer’s follow-up to his massively successful Seasons Change.

By Carena Liptak

