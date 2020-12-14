Scotty McCreery dedicates "Five More Minutes" plaque to Grand Ole Opry

Scott Stem

Scotty McCreery is sharing the latest honor for his hit song “Five More Minutes” with the Grand Ole Opry.

During his appearance on the Opry on Saturday, Scotty presented representatives from the venue with a plaque commemorating double platinum certification for the song by the RIAA.

Scotty debuted “Five More Minutes” at the Opry in June 2016 and credits the institution for releasing the video of his performance that generated the initial buzz that eventually led the song to become his first #1 single.

“The Opry played a major role in the success of that song, and I will always be thankful to them for that,” Scotty praises.

The American Idol winner dedicated his performance of “Five More Minutes” on Saturday night to Charley Pride, who passed away from complications due to COVID-19 the same day. Coincidentally, Charley was also performing on the Opry the night Scotty debuted “Five More Minutes.”

“Charley was always kind to me,” Scotty says. “Whenever we saw each other, we’d talk baseball, music, and more, and he treated me like he had known me forever. Country Music lost a giant this weekend.”

“Five More Minutes” is the lead single off Scotty’s 2018 album, Seasons Change.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.