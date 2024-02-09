Scotty McCreery dedicates “Love Like This” to son, Avery

Courtesy of Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery‘s tapping into all things fatherhood in his new song, “Love Like This.”

Scotty penned the heartfelt ode with frequent collaborators Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis as a tribute to his 1-year-old son, Avery, and wife, Gabi.

“When I first laid eyes on you, that’s when I knew/ I’ve never known a love like this, I’ve never felt this way/ Girl, I think I might have thought I did/ But everything changed today/ ‘Cause I’m looking at you, looking at him/ And I don’t have a clue what this feeling is/ But watching you give our baby boy a kiss/ Now I know I’ve never known a love like this, no,” goes the real-life-inspired chorus.

“Becoming a father is the greatest thing that’s happened to me,” says Scotty. “Raising Avery as he grows and watching my wife Gabi be a rock star as his Mom has been the joy of my life these last 15 months. I knew I wanted to write a song about Avery. I even photographed the room number on the hospital door so I could put that into the lyrics.”

“Love Like This” is the latest preview of Scotty’s forthcoming new album. It was preceded by “Can’t Pass the Bar” and “Cab in a Solo,” which is in the top 15 of the country charts.

To see Scotty on his ongoing Cab in a Solo Tour, head over to his website.

