Scotty McCreery + his wife might have a “Halloween baby,” but she’s not going to paint her belly like a pumpkin

It feels like just yesterday that Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi announced they were expecting a baby boy. And in a way, the dates really are flying off the calendar.

“November 4th was the original due date, and then we went in for a check-up and they’re like, ‘Oh, the baby’s measuring ahead of schedule. It’s looking like October 31,'” Scotty explains. “Like, ‘Oh man, that’s a Halloween baby.'”

He immediately started thinking about how they could take advantage of Gabi’s pregnancy to create a really special Halloween costume. “My first thought was, every now and then you’ll see pregnant ladies that will paint their belly like a basketball or a pumpkin or something,” he continues.

But the singer’s wife had one big objection to painting her stomach orange for Halloween. “Gabi was like, ‘Man, if I do that and I paint my belly like a pumpkin, I will go into labor that night and I’ll have to go to the hospital with an orange belly,'” he continues. “We laughed so hard about that.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that baby boy McCreery will make his grand debut on his due date — but if he does decide to arrive on Halloween, he’ll always have an excuse to dress up and eat candy on his birthday.

“You never know,” Scotty adds. “But if it’s a Halloween baby, that would be pretty funny, for sure.”

When he does arrive, Scotty and Gabi’s little bundle of joy will be their first child.

