Scotty McCreery performing on St. Jude's Giving Tuesday livestream

ABC/Image Group LAScotty McCreery is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for Giving Tuesday.

Scotty is performing in St. Jude's livestream event Take Five Together for #StJude today, as a way to bring joy during these trying times while also raising money for the hospital that works to find a cure for childhood cancer. The children and families who are admitted to the hospital for treatment never receive a bill.

The four-hour livestream event invites viewers to find the joy in life with a moment to "sing, dance and give back," the hospital encourages.

"I'm so humbled to give back to this lifesaving mission," Scotty says.

Other St. Jude supporters, including actress Drew Barrymore and Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, are scheduled to appear, along with some of St. Jude's patients.

The livestream takes place today across St. Jude's social media pages and YouTube channel from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET.

