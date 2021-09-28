Scotty McCreery sends “You Time” to #1 on the country charts

Triple Tigers

Scotty McCreery is spending some “You Time” at the top of the country charts.

This week, Scotty’s latest hit, “You Time,” clinches the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking his fourth consecutive single to achieve the feat. It follows in the footsteps of “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It” and “In Between.”

Scotty co-wrote the song, inspired by his wife Gabi, in 2019 with Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, the singer telling Billboard that it still feels “brand new.”

“Now that I’m back on the road, it’s been fun to see the audience get excited and dance when we play ‘You Time.’ It gets a great reaction from the crowd every night,” he expresses, extending thankfulness to country radio, his record label and management team. “Most of all, my gratitude is to the fans who are always there for me. Having ‘You Time’ hit #1 is a great way to celebrate 10 years of making music.”

“You Time” is the lead single off the American Idol winner’s new album, Same Truck, which debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

