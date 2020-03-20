Scotty McCreery shifts upcoming UK and Ireland tour to October

Triple 8

Scotty McCreery had big plans to head to the U.K. and Ireland this May, but those tour dates have been postponed. The announcement comes in light of the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve been really looking forward to coming over this spring, but my first priority is the health and safety of my fans, venue owners and staff, and my band and crew,” the singer explains.

Scotty’s overseas fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see him live, however: The singer has already rescheduled the nixed batch of dates. His U.K. and Ireland tour will now begin on October 1.

“It may be a few months later than we had originally planned, but I can’t wait to come over to the U.K. and Ireland and see everyone," he says. "We will all get through this together.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, which have been rescheduled in every city except for Bristol, England. That show, originally planned for May 19, could not be rescheduled, so tickets purchased for it will be refunded.

“I’m so sorry, Bristol. I am very disappointed that I’m not able to perform in your city on the rescheduled tour,” Scotty comments. “I hope to be there on a future U.K. tour, and I hope some of you are able to come to our London show since it is now on a Saturday.”

For a full list of rescheduled dates, and to purchase tickets, you can head over to the singer’s website.

