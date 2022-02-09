Scotty McCreery tips his hat to the King of Country with his “Damn Strait” video

ABC

Scotty McCreery’s music video for his current single, “Damn Strait,” is a deep dive into the origins of one of his musical heroes, George Strait.

To film it, Scotty went to New Braunfels, Texas, and stopped by the state’s famed Gruene Hall. That’s where Strait got his start as a young artist playing with his Ace in the Hole Band, as he tried to land a record deal in Nashville.

After opening with some of Strait’s biographical details, Scotty and his band launch into their performance on Gruene Hall’s stage, interspersed with shots of black-and-white photographs of Strait hung up in the venue.

“Damn Strait” hit country radio last fall, and it’s currently climbing the top 30. Later this month, the singer will wrap up his Same Truck Tour.

