Scotty McCreery to perform on ﻿’American Idol﻿’s 20th anniversary episode

Scotty McCreery is returning to the stage that started it all.

The singer is set to return to American Idol for its 20th anniversary special, dubbed “The Great Idol Reunion,” on May 2. Scotty was crowned the season 10 winner in 2011.

Deadline reports that Scotty will perform with fellow contestant Lauren Alaina, who was runner-up that season. Laine Hardy, who won season 17, will also perform, along with other American Idol favorites Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard, Maddie Pope, David Cook and more.

Scotty’s single, “Damn Strait,” is in the top 20 on country radio, and he recently wrapped up his headlining Same Truck Tour.

American Idol aired for 15 seasons on Fox before the series concluded in 2016. The show was then rebooted in 2018 on ABC, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie joining the judges panel.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

