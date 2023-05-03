Scotty McCreery walks down memory lane in candid ‘CMT Stages’ episode

Courtesy of CMT Digital

Scotty McCreery takes center stage on the newest episode of CMT Digital’s docuseries CMT Stages.

Sitting down with CMT in a living room setup, Scotty reflected on his American Idol journey, the roller-coaster music career after, a candid recount of being dropped by his first record label after a failed single and how he made a comeback with a song he always loved.

On the episode, Scotty also performed stripped-down versions of his hits and notable tunes, including his debut single “I Love You This Big” and first-ever number one, “Five More Minutes.”

Scotty’s CMT Stages episode is available now on YouTube and Facebook.

