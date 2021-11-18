Scotty McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” has always been special — and now it’s inspiring a Hallmark film

ABC

Scotty McCreery knew his song, “Five More Minutes,” was special right from the moment he wrote it. “I tweeted that day, like, ‘This is my favorite song I’ve ever written,’” the singer remembers.

But now, he’s got more momentum behind the song than ever. Not only was it a chart-topping, career-changing hit, but as of this holiday season, it’s the inspiration behind a Hallmark film of the same name.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Hayden-Jones, the film follows a woman who unearths her grandfather’s journal — and with it, an untold love story that fulfills her Christmas wish in ways she never expected.

“As a songwriter, that’s what you want, is your song to have a positive impact on people,” Scotty reflects. “So now people can watch a movie, and hopefully feel good once it’s all finished up.”

However, we won’t see Scotty’s face on the screen when the movie airs. “I wish,” he laments. “…They do all their filming in Canada, and with COVID and borders and stuff, it was a little funky this year. But hopefully next time.”

In fact, the singer says he’d love to someday tackle an acting project. “I’ve acted, like, once in my life. It was a high school musical, and it was Bye Bye Birdie,” Scotty reveals, explaining that he was inspired to try out for the role after hearing that the character of Conrad Birdie was based on two of his heroes.

“Once I heard it was like Elvis [Presley] and Conway Twitty in person, I was like, ‘I will try out for that role!’” he adds with a laugh. “Luckily, I got it, and I had so much fun doing it. So I have not acted in 11 years, I think?…So I’d be all about it. I’d be down.”

Five More Minutes airs on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel on November 20.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.