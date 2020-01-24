Scotty McCreery’s new EP, 'The Soundcheck Sessions', puts acoustic spin on hits like 'Five More Minutes'

Essential Broadcast Media

Scotty McCreery revisits his career-changing 2017 single, "Five More Minutes," in a new, digital-only EP called The Soundcheck Sessions. The project includes an acoustic recording of the single, which was Scotty's first-ever chart-topping hit at country radio.

“It’s no secret that ‘Five More Minutes’ is my favorite song I’ve ever written,” the singer says. “I announced that on Twitter that very day, and I’ve stated it frequently. That song was inspired by my grandfather and we wrote it two weeks after he passed away. It was fitting that it became my first #1 hit.”

The Soundcheck Sessions also includes acoustic versions of three more of Scotty’s best-loved songs, including his latest single, “In Between,” and “This is It,” a romantic ballad he wrote for his now-wife, Gabi Dugal. The last track on the EP is a fan favorite, “Still,” which he included thanks to fan demand.

Scotty is also sharing a new music video for his acoustic rendition of “Five More Minutes,” which he filmed onstage at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, CA.

