Sean Hayes To Host Alec Baldwin’s Comedy Central Roast

Family, friends, and fellow celebrities will get the chance to crack jokes at Alec Baldwin’s expense in the upcoming Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin, hosted by Sean Hayes.

Hayes’ aka “Roast Master” has already started the roasting in an announcement following the news of his hosting gig saying, “It’s always been my dream to roast a Hollywood legend, so when they asked me to roast Alec Baldwin I said ‘close enough’”. 

Taping for the Comedy Central roast of Alec Baldwin will take place on Sept. 7 and air 8-days later on Sept. 15.

SHARE