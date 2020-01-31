Search for Baby Andrew Continues after Four relatives Die in Triple murder, Suicide

A devastating nightmare continues for a one-week old baby from Miami Dade. The search for baby Andrew is stretching from South Florida up to Pasco County.

Baby Andrew vanished from his home on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County’s Redlands community after his father allegedly shot and killed his mother, grandmother and great grandmother. His father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro then shot and killed himself in Pasco County but the baby wasn’t there. Two shootings this week left him an orphan, and his relatives are desperate to find him.

With the help of surveillance video, detectives were able to see the baby, who was born Jan. 18, in the arms of his father before his death, but the child was gone when law enforcement found Caballeiro’s body.

Deputies searched the woods in Pasco County. The crime scene was more than 300 miles from where Caballeiro took the newborn baby from his mother while holding an AR-15 rifle, police said.

Garcia’s 9-year-old daughter survived the bloodshed and it is hoped that Baby Andrew is still alive too.