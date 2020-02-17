Search for missing 27-year-old ended after body found on beach

The US Coast Guard has ended their search for a 27-year-old man who went missing while swimming near the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park over the weekend, after a body matching his description was discovered on a beach.

Anthony Graham’s body was discovered on a beach near Pepper Park Beachside on North Hutchinson Island Monday.

Authorities say Graham’s family contacted them around 5:00pm Saturday after they could no longer find him in the water.

The US Coast Guard searched continuously for Graham through the weekend but could not locate him.

It wasn’t until 7:00 am Monday when a passerby contacted authorities about the discovery of a body that matched Graham’s description that the coast guard ended their search.