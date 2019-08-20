Search for Missing FL Firefighters Continues

Jacksonville officials say they are not giving up and it is “absolutely a rescue mission,” as the search for two missing firefighters continues Tuesday.

Brian McCluney, a Jacksonville, Fla., firefighter, and Justin Walker, a member of the Fairfax, Va., fire department, were last seen on Friday launching a 22-foot fishing boat at Port Canaveral, near the Kennedy Space Center, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday.

Since Friday, search crews have covered more than 24,000 miles by boats and planes with more than 130 volunteers.

As of now, more than 130 volunteers have joined the search.

A tackle bag found Monday is the only sign of them that has surfaced since they disappeared.

BREAKING: Missing firefighter’s tackle bag found 50 miles off St Augustine coast “I wholeheartedly believe this is a breadcrumb they threw overboard to say we are here” Hear from friends and family at 5/6 @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/u13yKODLyF — Jamarlo Phillips (@JamarloANjax) August 19, 2019

The wife of one of the men says the clue was left behind deliberately sparking hope that the pair are alive and will return home safely.

