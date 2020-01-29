Search for Missing South FL Newborn Continues After Dad is Found Dead in Pasco County

The South Florida father accused of kidnapping his newborn child and triggering an Amber Alert on Wednesday morning has been found dead, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies there say there is no sign of the one-week-old baby boy and are still looking for him.

An Amber Alert was issued early Wednesday for the missing one-week-old baby boy.

Sheriff Nocco live to discuss the abandoned vehicle and amber alert https://t.co/dPlljtGtzh — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 29, 2020

The child and the suspect, 49-year-old Andrew Caballeiro, were last seen near 21900 Southwest 187th Avenue in Miami. Authorities had been searching for a White Ford passenger van with Florida Tag number KUSK23. Caballeiro is reportedly the child’s father.

Pasco County Sheriff’s officials held a news conference Wednesday evening. Deputies received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday regarding a suspicious vehicle in a rural area. Upon approaching the vehicle, deputies discovered a deceased male inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The vehicle and clothing on the man matched the description provided in the Amber Alert issued Wednesday morning.

According to deputies, one witness saw a blonde woman sitting in the van’s front passenger seat. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking that woman to come forward with the baby.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Police continue investigating a triple murder that occurred at the home where the infant was last seen. Three women were shot dead there, and Caballeiro is said to be related to at least one of them.