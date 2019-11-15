Second Riviera Beach Police Officer Fired for Sexual Misconduct

A second Riviera Beach police officer has been fired from his job, after reports surfaced that he had sex with a student of the police department

Officer Verley Moyton admitted that he and the 18-year-old, who was enrolled in the city’s Police Explorer Program, had consensual sex.

An investigation by the department’s Internal Affairs Division determined that Moyton violated policy and the department’s code of ethics.

Riviera Beach Police Department press release. November 14, 2019 pic.twitter.com/XjzM9syGYN — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) November 14, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, Riviera Beach Police Officer Marc Joseph turned himself in to face two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

An investigation reveals that the grandmother of Joseph’s alleged 17-year-old victim spoke with department officials on September 30 about the allegations.

The 28-year-old Joseph was relieved of his duties and put on paid leave during the investigation. He has now been terminated from his position.