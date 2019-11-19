Secret Codes to Christmas Movies on Netflix!

If you and the family want to get in the Christmas spirit early, there are secret codes to help you get all the Christmas movies on Netflix. There’s a code that will help you get the films that stream on the service from their particular genre. Now if you’re waiting here you go…

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

Have at it and enjoy!!