Secret Service mum after another incident at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach police were called to President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club on Monday night to help the Secret Service with an unknown incident.

Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the Secret Service is the lead investigative agency and his department has no comment.

No further details have been made available.

The president and his family are currently in Washington D.C. Security at the club and other Trump properties has been heightened since last week when the U.S. military killed a top Iranian general in a surprise attack in Iraq, reports say.

Stay with 850 WFTL for further updates.