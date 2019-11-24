Secretary of Navy Says Trump’s Tweet is Not a Formal Order

Secretary of the U.S. Navy Richard Spencer says that he does not consider a tweet by President Trump to be an order, and that he would need a formal order to stop a review of a sailor who could lose Navy Seal status.

The comments came after President Trump tweeted last Thursday:

The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

That tweet was sparked by the Navy notifying Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher last Wednesday that he will face a review in early December to determine whether he should remain on the elite force.

Gallagher was acquitted of a murder charge in the stabbing death of an Islamic State militant captive. However, a military jury convicted him of posing with the corpse.