Security is Tight for Super Bowl LIV in Miami

The Magic City is a stunning host city for the Super Bowl, but it has its challenges when it comes to security.

First of all, Miami is surrounded by water. Security teams will monitor Hard Rock Stadium in Miami from the sky, ground and water as thousands of football fans begin to pour in for Super Bowl LIV.

While there are no credible threats against the Super Bowl, federal agents are ready for anything even the coronavirus is a concern.

The Super Bowl has long been considered a potential target for terrorists or other violent extremists, and this year the game will be played amid rising tensions with Iran. But none of the games has ever been attacked.

State and federal law enforcement agencies said they’re ready for anything this coming Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, including a detonated bomb or massive food poisoning, but haven’t identified any threats.

Events for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off earlier this week around South Florida, with an interactive Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center and Super Bowl LIVE at Miami’s Bayfront Park.

It’s a lot of mileage to patrol, but officials said they are well prepared after planning for months and running drills.

Maj. Ed Caneva, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Operations Commander for the NFL title game, said his agency has identified a raft of different scenarios.

“We have been training and addressing anything,” Maj. Caneva said.

Several thousand federal, state, and local law enforcement officials are involved in the game and the events leading up to it.

You can watch Super Bowl LIV from the safety of your own home on WFLX FOX 29 on Sunday, Feb. 2 starting at 6:30 p.m.